Sound of Judgement

A frustrated Black Lives Matter activist. A die-hard Confederate loyalist. A sheriff who won’t back down. In a small Town, a battle for racial justice confronts a bloody past and an uncertain future. In a place where protests are restricted and violence feels imminent, many cry: “We don’t want to die no more.” This documentary is a The News & Observer/ProPublica production. The News & Observer is a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.