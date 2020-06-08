Arizonans: Share Your Story About Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at our Virtual Event

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica want to hear about your experiences with intellectual and developmental disabilities services. Join us for a virtual storytelling event on July 8 at 4 p.m. Pacific time to share your story and learn more about our project. We’re partnering with Detour Company Theatre, a group that works with people who have disabilities.

Although we have different missions, our organizations believe public storytelling matters. Our event will feature:

Artists with disabilities performing personal monologues developed at their five-week summer storytelling workshop with Detour.

Freelance journalist Sarah Kim, telling her story about becoming a journalist with cerebral palsy and discussing how she uses storytelling in her work.

Arizona Daily Star journalist Amy Silverman and Detour director Becca Monteleone explaining different storytelling methods in performance and journalism for participants to try themselves.

The event will include subtitles and a certified American Sign Language interpreter.

We’ll be on hand to field calls and questions from attendees who are interested in sharing their own stories navigating disability services. You’ll leave with tools to share your own stories, and you’ll help make sure we’re covering the issues most important to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Arizona.

HOW TO RSVP:

Register here.

Download Zoom on your phone or computer. (Email [email protected] for assistance.)

This event is part of a larger reporting and crowdsourcing effort. Our news organizations are partnering to investigate these issues throughout the year. Take a look at the questions below to share your thoughts and ideas before the event.

Questions? Just send us an email. We hope to see you July 8!