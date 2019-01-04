Illinois Newsletter Dive Deeper Into Our Reporting

Nobody likes getting ticketed.

Our reporting on how Chicago’s vehicle ticketing and collection policies and practices have disproportionately saddled low-income and black motorists with debt has prompted conversations across the city.

Our stories have also sparked reforms from City Hall.

Now, we’d like to invite you to join us as we continue talking about ticketing and debt.

We’re hosting a forum based on our Driven Into Debt series of investigative stories that revealed how the city’s ticketing often punishes those least able to afford it. We’re doing this in collaboration with WBEZ, which has worked with us on many of the stories in the series, and the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

During the event, you’ll hear from ProPublica Illinois reporter Melissa Sanchez and WBEZ digital editor Elliott Ramos and get a live tutorial on our interactive database, The Ticket Trap, which allows you to explore how the city tickets and collects debt. The event will include a panel of experts discussing how municipal fines and fees affect people and a Q&A session.

We hope you’ll join us on Jan. 30 at The John Marshall Law School, 304 S. State St., in Chicago. It’s free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.

