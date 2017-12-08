The government’s vast seizure of private property to build a border fence a decade ago provoked cries of abuse and unfairness. Will it all be repeated if Trump gets his wall? A ProPublica/Texas Tribune investigation starts Dec. 14.
Coming Soon From ProPublica and the Texas Tribune: The Taking
Follow ProPublica
Most Popular Stories
Most Read
- Nothing Protects Black Women From Dying in Pregnancy and Childbirth
- The Trump Administration Is Scuttling a Rule That Would Save People From Dying of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- Black Women Disproportionately Suffer Complications of Pregnancy and Childbirth. Let’s Talk About It.
- How the Cook County Assessor Failed Taxpayers
- How Students Get Banished to Alternative Schools
- Jared Kushner By Day: Mideast Peace. Kushner Companies By Night: Donating to a West Bank Settlement.
- Facebook’s Secret Censorship Rules Protect White Men From Hate Speech But Not Black Children
- I Spent Years Reporting on Chicago’s Property Tax System. Here’s What Got Me Out of the Weeds.
- The Last Person You’d Expect to Die in Childbirth
- A Dubious Arrest, a Compromised Prosecutor, a Tainted Plea: How One Murder Case Exposes a Broken System
Most Emailed
- Nothing Protects Black Women From Dying in Pregnancy and Childbirth
- Jared Kushner By Day: Mideast Peace. Kushner Companies By Night: Donating to a West Bank Settlement.
- How the Cook County Assessor Failed Taxpayers
- The Trump Administration Is Scuttling a Rule That Would Save People From Dying of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- How Students Get Banished to Alternative Schools
- Black Women Disproportionately Suffer Complications of Pregnancy and Childbirth. Let’s Talk About It.
- Facebook’s Secret Censorship Rules Protect White Men From Hate Speech But Not Black Children
- Facebook Allowed Political Ads That Were Actually Scams and Malware
- White House May Share Nuclear Power Technology With Saudi Arabia
- Covering the Midterms With Election DataBot
Comments powered by Disqus