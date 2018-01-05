This story was first published in ProPublica Illinois’ weekly newsletter. Sign up for that here.

Last week, Louise Kiernan, our editor-in-chief, wrote about some of the work behind our journalism here at ProPublica Illinois. She detailed time-consuming fact-checking techniques, long reporting trips and what can feel like countless rabbit holes our reporters jump into just to find a single source. “In what is a particularly turbulent time for the press,” she wrote, “many of us in journalism have come to realize the public doesn’t necessarily know as much about the way we go about our jobs as we may think.”

We want to change that. But we’d like your help to get us started.

To be honest, the extent to which Kiernan’s post seemed to resonate with people surprised us.

Verifying 4,969 names. Driving 1,493 miles for interviews. Fact-checking 291 facts for one story … twice. Here are some hidden costs of our reporting. https://t.co/GxQnU7gVVC — ProPublica (@ProPublica) December 31, 2017

One response that stuck with us came from @someonetobe:

“Thank you for this article. I'm barely informed on the process of journalism, and I am often surprised to still find myself the most informed person in many rooms. Please continue to share examples like this. Thank you.”

We do plan to continue sharing examples and writing about the work behind our work. Offering insight into our reporting can be not only a useful resource, but also open the metaphorical door to our newsroom a bit wider. But to make these future posts as helpful and relevant as they can be, we could use some kindling from you to spark what we write about next.

So I have a question I’d like you to think about: What do you want to know about how journalism works and how journalists do their jobs?

When you think of something, email us or tweet us. You can write us at illinois@propublica.org, or tweet us at @ProPublicaIL. There’s no time limit for this inquiry. Whenever a question you have for us pops into your mind, let us know — anytime.

The value of transparency isn’t new to us — it’s baked into the mission of ProPublica and ProPublica Illinois. That’s why we often publish the data we use in our stories. And why we publish reports detailing the impact of our reporting. It’s why our organization’s financial information is available on our website.

Over the past few months, we’ve published a handful of stories that speak to this mindset; you can read some of those below. But, to be frank, we can’t exactly predict which pieces about our work will resonate, and which you will find useful. So, again, that’s why we’re asking for your questions about what we do — so we can shape posts like these to be the most useful, interesting, and eye-opening to you.

I’m looking forward to reading what you come up with. Until then, here’s some of what we’ve done so far: