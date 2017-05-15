Introducing the Vox-ProPublica Video Fellowship

Vox and ProPublica are teaming to create great, social videos – and we’re hiring for it.

A few weeks ago, folks from both our newsrooms sat down to enjoy some pastries and to brainstorm. We have teamed up a few times, doing work we’re quite proud of. But we felt like there was an opportunity to do more.

After all, ProPublica takes on big and almost inevitably complex subjects. And Vox is expert at clearly and compellingly conveying complex things.

We left the meeting having enjoyed our cronuts. And then emails started flying with an idea: Why not join forces to combine ProPublica’s deep-dive reporting with Vox’s first-rate and impressively popular video storytelling.

And that’s what we’re here to announce: the Vox-ProPublica Video Fellowship. It’s a yearlong position for a video producer, who will be embedded in Vox’s team, producing work fueled by ProPublica’s reporting.

We figure everyone wins: Vox will get to dig into ProPublica’s investigations. ProPublica will get to learn about social video from the best in the business. And most importantly, you — our readers — will get great visual stories treated with creativity, curiosity and care.

We couldn’t be happier to be working together. And if this sounds like the perfect job for you, here is the job description. And here is where you should apply.

Vox/ProPublica Video Fellow (NYC)

We are looking for a visual-minded producer to be part of Vox.com’s video team in an exciting collaboration with ProPublica to produce videos based on investigative reporting. This fellowship will focus on producing short explainer videos and potentially longer doc-style videos. Successful candidates will have skills in a variety of areas — writing, archive research, filming and editing, with an emphasis on visual ingenuity. They will also have a deep interest in investigative journalism. You will be tasked with pitching, researching, shooting, editing and animating a series of short videos to be published on Vox.com, ProPublica and associated platforms.

Specific responsibilities:

Work collaboratively with partner editorial teams

Generate story ideas and pitches

Film and/or animate based off of scripts and interviews

Gather assets from archival sources

Edit, animate and color correct videos

Assist in animating longform videos

Skills required:

Ability to tell complex stories in simple, understandable ways

Experience as a visual storyteller — using either a camera, motion graphics or animations, with some degree of experience in all three preferred

Ability to communicate well and work collaboratively with media partners

Interest in investigative journalism and working in an editorial setting

Comfortable working in new mediums and formats — with a willingness to experiment and to continue to improve production skills

An understanding of the online video landscape

Please include a cover letter with links to three relevant pieces of past work in visual journalism, ideally but not restricted to videos. We know that great candidates can bring skills that we haven’t thought of and who won’t fit everything we’ve described above. If this is you, don’t hesitate to apply, and tell us what unique contributions you can offer.

Vox Media and ProPublica are committed to building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and everyone is encouraged to apply. Vox Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, national origin, protected veteran status, age, or any other status protected by applicable national, federal, state, or local law.

This job will be full time for one year, based in New York, and includes benefits. Pay will be based on experience.

The deadline for applications is May 31.