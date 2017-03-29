Students! ProPublica Wants to Pay For You to Attend NAHJ, NABJ, AAJA or NAJA

We are proud to announce that for the second year in a row, ProPublica is sponsoring need-based scholarships to attend the conferences of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists. And for the first time, we are expanding our scholarship program to send students to Asian American Journalists Association and Native American Journalists Association events as well. In total, we are awarding 12 scholarships of $500 each to students who would otherwise be unable to attend. These conferences offer great opportunities for networking and professional development, especially for those just starting out in journalism.

You can apply for the scholarship here.

Students will be able to select a conference as part of their application. They will have the following options:

The AAJA convention, to be held in Philadelphia on July 26-29.

The NABJ convention, to be held in New Orleans on Aug. 9-13.

The NAHJ conference, which is part of the larger Excellence in Journalism conference to be held in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 7-9.

The NAJA conference, which is also part of the larger Excellence in Journalism conference to be held in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 7-9.

We’ve written recently about what ProPublica is doing to increase the diversity of our newsroom and of journalism as a whole. These scholarships are a small but important step in making it easier for journalists from underrepresented communities to take advantage of everything these conferences offer. We are very excited about our new partners this year, and want to especially thank NAJA for their help and generosity in this effort.

Questions? Send them to Lena Groeger at lena.groeger@propublica.org.