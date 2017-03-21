What ProPublica Is Doing About Diversity in 2017
Here are our own internal statistics, plus the steps we’re taking to create a diverse newsroom and a more inclusive journalism community.
We have written before about the steps ProPublica is taking to increase the diversity of our workplace as well as in the journalism community more broadly. In 2017, we remain committed to recruiting and retaining people from communities that have long been underrepresented not only in journalism but particularly in investigative journalism. That includes African Americans, Latinos, other people of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and people of underrepresented faiths. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to have a newsroom filled with people from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives.
Here’s What We’re Doing
We’ve continued and expanded many of the programs and scholarships we started in 2015. Specifically:
The Emerging Reporters Program, which offers grants to college students of color who are interested in doing great journalism, is in its second year. Learn more about these talented journalists.
The ProPublica Data Institute, which is an all-expenses-paid two-week workshop we host at our New York offices that teaches journalists how to use data, design and coding for their own stories. This year we are excited to be partnering with the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting. The application deadline is March 31st, so there is still time to apply if you’re interested.
We’re again offering $500 scholarships for students to attend the conferences of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, the Asian American Journalists Association and the Native American Journalists Association. Last year we sent five extremely talented students to Washington, D.C., for the joint NAHJ/NABJ convention. This year we plan to expand that to 12 students. We'll be announcing the applications for these scholarships soon.
For the third year in a row, we'll be pairing journalists of color with managing editors, executive editors and other top journalists at our ONA Diversity Mentorship Breakfast. Be on the lookout for when our applications for this program open later this summer.
Here’s a Breakdown of Our Newsroom
Part of our commitment to diversity means being transparent about at our own numbers. Here are ours:
Race & Ethnicity - All of ProPublica (includes business side and fellows)
White
Hispanic/Latino
Asian
Black
Two+ Races
Other
Race & Ethnicity - Newsroom (not including fellows)
White
Hispanic/Latino
Asian
Black
Two+ Races
Other
Gender - All of ProPublica
Female
Male
Gender - Newsroom
Female
Male
NOTES: Race/Ethnicity and Gender breakdowns reflect 71 employees total (51 in the editorial department). Charts may not add up exactly to 100% due to rounding.
How You Can Get In Touch If You’re Interested in a Job at ProPublica
Here is our jobs page, where we post new full-time positions, and here's our fellowships page.