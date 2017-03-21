What ProPublica Is Doing About Diversity in 2017

Here are our own internal statistics, plus the steps we’re taking to create a diverse newsroom and a more inclusive journalism community.

We have written before about the steps ProPublica is taking to increase the diversity of our workplace as well as in the journalism community more broadly. In 2017, we remain committed to recruiting and retaining people from communities that have long been underrepresented not only in journalism but particularly in investigative journalism. That includes African Americans, Latinos, other people of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and people of underrepresented faiths. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to have a newsroom filled with people from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives.

Here’s What We’re Doing

We’ve continued and expanded many of the programs and scholarships we started in 2015. Specifically:

Here’s a Breakdown of Our Newsroom

Part of our commitment to diversity means being transparent about at our own numbers. Here are ours:

Race & Ethnicity - All of ProPublica (includes business side and fellows) White 70% Hispanic/Latino 10% Asian 7% Black 9% Two+ Races 3% Other 1% Race & Ethnicity - Newsroom (not including fellows) White 73% Hispanic/Latino 10% Asian 6% Black 6% Two+ Races 4% Other 2% Gender - All of ProPublica Female 43% Male 57% Gender - Newsroom Female 36% Male 64% NOTES: Race/Ethnicity and Gender breakdowns reflect 71 employees total (51 in the editorial department). Charts may not add up exactly to 100% due to rounding.

How You Can Get In Touch If You’re Interested in a Job at ProPublica

Here is our jobs page, where we post new full-time positions, and here’s our fellowships page. You can also sign up to be notified when we have a job available. You can also simply email us — we’re eager to hear from candidates at any time.