ProPublica’s Top 25 Stories of 2020

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Investigative reporting can require months, or even years, of work before it’s published; that’s ProPublica’s specialty. Our reporters go into the world, sometimes following a hunch or a tip; spend ages burrowing down a rabbit hole; and emerge having frequently uncovered deeply unsettling abuses of power. It’s why our work often falls outside the day-to-day news cycle.

But there was nothing regular about what happened in March. In just a few weeks, everything about the world changed. Our conference rooms went quiet as Manhattan’s offices emptied, and the general din of our collaborative newsroom transformed into a complicated web of group chats, direct messages, email listservs and more.

ProPublica reporters were knee-deep in investigative projects that were suddenly upended by the new reality. We adjusted. We set aside some stories and focused on the crisis at hand. We reoriented to be faster and nimbler. We pressed on with old investigations that the new world rendered even more urgent. In the face of a tsunami of lies, ineptitude and mishaps from those in power, we told the truth and didn’t hold back.

Now that 2020 has mercifully come to an end, we are pausing to take stock of what we have published and what has meant the most to you, our readers. We are sharing a list of the most popular ProPublica stories of the year.

Get Our Top Investigations Subscribe to the Big Story newsletter.

This list is made up of the top 25 stories by readership on ProPublica’s site and across several publishing platforms. We’re a nonprofit, reliant primarily on donations instead of ad revenue, so we don’t chase pageviews and readership. But we’re proud when our important work is welcomed by a large audience.

The subject matter of the stories on this list is harrowing in its own right. Lizzie Presser’s detailed account from March of a doctor grappling with the violence the coronavirus inflicted on his patients’ lungs was an early reminder that the virus could attack anybody. Robert Faturechi’s scoop on Sen. Richard Burr’s timely and ethically questionable stock sales unleashed a wave of reporting into the financial dealings of senators who appeared to profit from inside information about the coronavirus while they downplayed the impact of the pandemic. Wendi Thomas showed that being an essential worker is effectively meaningless when nobody cares about your well-being. And there’s so much more, like a climate crisis and a renewed national focus on racism and its unending carnage. All while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fell apart in real time.

As expected from ProPublica, it’s not a happy list of stories. We are not the media source you turn to for distraction, laughter or entertainment. We tend to unearth deeply unsettling and upsetting truths, which was especially hard in a deeply unsettling and upsetting year.

So look to this list as a reminder of the abuses of power we hope to leave behind in 2020, the ones we know we must continue to track in 2021 and the limitless possibilities and hopes that come from finding the truth, especially from those who want to hide it.

I hope you read and remember these pieces — and learn a great deal from them.