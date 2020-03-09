Alexis Stephens Named ProPublica’s Public Relations Director

ProPublica announced Monday that Alexis Stephens has been hired as public relations director. Stephens will lead media outreach for ProPublica, spearheading efforts to expand the reach and impact of ProPublica’s journalism through PR, partnerships and other strategies.

Stephens comes to ProPublica from PolicyLink, a national think tank dedicated to advancing economic and social equity, where she was a senior communications associate. There she developed and executed outreach strategies and messaging for the nonprofit’s research, leading campaigns across web, print, broadcast and social media. She specializes in strategic communications, storytelling and media engagement that centers the voices and lived experiences of communities of color.

Prior to that, Stephens was a journalism fellow for the urban affairs news organization Next City, where she reported on economic policies and programs making cities more just and equitable. Her research and writing has focused on how arts and cultural strategies can be integrated into community development, and she has also reported on global music subcultures for MTV Iggy, SPIN and Rolling Stone.

“We’re delighted to have Alexis join the team,” said Celeste LeCompte, vice president of business development. “Her deep experience communicating with a broad range of stakeholders on issues of public importance will be a valuable resource for ProPublica’s newsroom as we seek to drive real world change through the power of investigative journalism.”

"ProPublica plays a critical role in revealing injustice and holding institutions accountable,” said Stephens. “I'm beyond thrilled to share and amplify all of this impactful work."

Stephens’ first day is March 11. She can be reached at alexis.stephens@propublica.org.