ProPublica announced today that Diego Sorbara is joining the staff as its first-ever standards editor.

Sorbara comes to ProPublica from The New York Times, where he most recently served as deputy editor of the international edition. Previously, he served as a copy editor and a manager on the copy desk, and he helped establish the Times’ copy desk in London, developing procedures and best practices to ensure quality and consistency across a 24-hour news operation.

Before joining the Times, Sorbara worked as a copy editor and page designer at The Rocky Mountain News in Denver, and he interned at The Hartford Courant and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was a recipient of a Scripps Howard Foundation scholarship and an American Copy Editors Society Aubespin scholarship.

“Diego is a sharp-eyed editor with the skills to elevate complex, hard-hitting investigations and ensure the consistent quality and integrity of our work,” said ProPublica managing editor Robin Fields. “We’re excited to have his many talents on the team as ProPublica expands.”

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of ProPublica’s work, and I’m excited to be joining the team,” said Sorbara. “I’m very much looking forward to working with amazing reporters and editors, and helping make top-notch investigative journalism shine.”

Sorbara starts on Aug. 13.