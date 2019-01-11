We’re going to be digging more into the work of the federal government. And we’re hiring reporters and an editor in Washington, D.C., to do it.

We won’t be covering the latest outrage or news of the day. What we’ll be doing is drilling deep into what’s actually happening inside the government. Here are some examples of the kind of work we’ll be doing more:

Interested in being a part of it? Apply to be a reporter, or to be the editor overseeing this coverage.