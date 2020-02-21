Film Forum, ProPublica and BuzzFeed News Present “Sorry We Missed You” Film Screening and Talk on the Dark Side of the Gig Economy

ProPublica and BuzzFeed News recently reported on grueling, sometimes deadly, conditions endured by drivers who work in Amazon’s delivery network. The joint investigation also exposed how the company ignored or dismissed driver safety concerns to prioritize speed, low costs and explosive growth.

The news organizations are now partnering with Film Forum for a panel discussion to follow a showing of “Sorry We Missed You,” a new family drama by English filmmaker Ken Loach. Making its U.S. theatrical premiere at Film Forum, the film illuminates the experience of gig economy workers in the U.K.:

After losing their home in a financial crisis, Ricky and Abby trade the car she uses as a visiting nurse for a van, so Ricky can work as a delivery driver. The advantages of being self-employed come with the constant pressure of meeting impossible deadlines with no margin for error, sickness, or family emergency. Loach’s compassionate, hard-hitting drama will make you rethink your expectations the next time you enjoy the convenience of overnight delivery.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with ProPublica senior reporter James Bandler, BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Ken Bensinger and “Sorry We Missed You” screenwriter Paul Laverty. They will explore the film’s parallels with the real-life challenges faced by gig economy workers, reforms that Amazon has recently instituted to better support drivers in the U.S. — and whether those changes go far enough.

Details:

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Film Forum, 209 W. Houston St., New York, NY 10014

Buy Tickets Here

Learn more about the film, and see the trailer here.