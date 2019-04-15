The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and ProPublica announced Monday that applications are open for The Data Institute, a 12-day intensive workshop on how to use data, design and code for journalism. The free program will take place July 22 to Aug. 2 at the New School in New York City.

Now in its fourth year, the Data Institute welcomes 12 reporters at various stages of their careers — both students and working journalists — who are passionate about learning to tell stories with data. Taught by members of ProPublica’s award-winning News Applications team and the Ida B. Wells Society, the Data Institute takes a hands-on approach to teaching. Participants will work on an interactive data journalism project, with real data, from beginning to end.

The Ida B. Wells Society, which is dedicated to increasing the number of reporters and editors of color in investigative journalism, will administer the workshop, providing lodging and covering round-trip costs to New York City. ProPublica will lead the curriculum, which covers the basics of brainstorming, reporting, analyzing data, designing and building interactive graphics and data-driven news applications. Participants will also have breakfast and lunch provided at the workshop.

The Data Institute is open exclusively to members of the Ida B. Wells Society. Membership is free. Interested participants can sign up for membership here.

Over 12 days, Data Institute participants will learn how to:

Conduct data research and evaluate the reliability of their data.

Create clear and clean visualizations to help readers understand complex information.

Understand basic programming concepts.

Create their own website from scratch using HTML/CSS and Javascript.

Continue learning on their own.

Applications for the Data Institute are due on May 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Apply! Here are details for those interested in applying.

The Data Institute is sponsored by the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting with support from the Ford Foundation.