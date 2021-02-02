Mauricio Rodríguez Pons Joins ProPublica as Visual Journalist

ProPublica has expanded its video and films team with the hiring of Mauricio Rodríguez Pons, who joins the newsroom as a visual journalist. In this role he’ll collaborate with journalists across the newsroom on local and national stories, making documentary films and creating multimedia and digital video projects.

Rodríguez Pons was most recently a senior visual journalist and visual storytelling editor at Univision News Digital, where he storyboarded, illustrated and animated short films; filmed and edited documentaries; and produced graphics and motion graphics for a variety of projects, from hourlong documentaries to digital interactives. He previously worked as creative director at Fenix Media, as an infographer at El Universal, one of the main newspapers in Caracas, Venezuela, and as an infographic designer in Grupo Editorial Producto.

His work has been honored with national Emmys, Edward R. Murrow Awards, Malofiej Awards and Webbys, in addition to being recognized by the Society for News Design, Pictures of the Year International and World Press Photo.

“Mauricio’s unique and diverse skill set is a great addition to ProPublica as we seek to tell more creative audio-visual stories and bring them to diverse audiences,” Almudena Toral, executive producer for video, said.

“I am excited to join ProPublica's video team and collaborate with some of the best reporters to tell important stories visually,” Rodríguez Pons said.