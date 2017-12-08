There are two types of police reporters, Christian Sheckler recalls his executive editor telling him not too long ago: Those who try to make friends with officers and get rewarded with juicy tips about crimes, and those who press for answers on such thorny topics as civil rights, misconduct and accountability.

In his four years covering criminal justice at the South Bend Tribune, Sheckler said he’s chosen the second approach.

“That hasn’t gotten me invited to any barbecues,” he wrote in an application to be part of ProPublica’s new Local Reporting Network, “but I believe I’ve better served my readers with aggressive reporting on issues such as excessive force, the imperfect protective order system for domestic battery victims and policies on deadly high-speed police chases.”

Sheckler and the South Bend Tribune are among seven applicants we selected to be part of our inaugural local reporting project. With support from a new three-year grant, we’re covering the salary and benefits of a reporter at each of these news organizations. The reporters will spend next year working on an investigative project in their home newsrooms and they will receive extensive guidance and support from ProPublica. Their work will be co-published by their home newsroom and by ProPublica.

They were selected from a pool of 239 applications and will cover a diverse array of topics, including conflicts of interest, housing, workplace safety, mental health and criminal justice.

The other reporters and newsrooms chosen to take part in the reporting network include:

One of our goals with this project is to not only reach communities ProPublica hasn’t previously covered, but to support journalism that emanates from those communities. Many of the reporters have long-established connections to the regions they’re now covering.

Parker, the reporter at The Southern Illinoisan, grew up and went to college in Southern Illinois. After graduating from college and graduate school, her journalism career took her to North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi. But home drew her back in 2014.

“What I quickly discovered through my reporting was that a lot had changed since I graduated from Vienna High School in 2000,” she wrote in her application to the Local Reporting Network, “Poverty has always plagued much of Southern Illinois, particularly the southernmost counties. But I don’t recall people being as hopeless as they are today.

“I don’t remember the poverty being as extreme and widespread, and indeed, data indicators show this is a growing problem and imminent crisis. I enjoy reporting in the region that raised me. Southern Illinois can serve up hefty servings of frustration, and the economic suffering I see breaks my heart. But there is an abundance of beauty here, of the natural and human variety. For me and many others, this will always be home.”