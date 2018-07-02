ProPublica announced today that it has hired reporter Bernice Yeung to cover labor-related issues, as one of multiple business reporters ProPublica is hiring.

Yeung comes to ProPublica from Reveal, where her work examined the intersections of labor, violence against women, immigrant communities and public health. She was part of the Emmy-nominated “Rape in the Fields” reporting team, which investigated the sexual assault of immigrant farmworkers and was the lead reporter for the Emmy-nominated “Rape on the Night Shift” series, which examined sexual violence against female janitors. Those projects led to her book, “In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers.”

Before joining Reveal, Yeung was a staff writer for SF Weekly and editor at California Lawyer magazine. Her work has appeared in a variety of media outlets, including The New York Times, The Seattle Times, The Guardian, ​Mother Jones and PBS Frontline. Among other honors, she has won the Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award, and ONA’s Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award.

“Bernice has a track record of landing revelatory, innovative stories about abuses of power,” said ProPublica managing editor Robin Fields. “At a time when corporate power is at its zenith and government oversight is in retreat, we look forward to working with her on hard-hitting journalism that holds those in power to account.”

“I’m thrilled to join a team of journalists with a stellar record of producing powerful and impactful reporting on the most critical issues of the day,” said Yeung. “I look forward to contributing to ProPublica’s efforts with investigations into the treatment and working conditions of America’s workers.”