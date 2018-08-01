ProPublica announced today that Jake Pearson will join its staff as a reporter covering the Trump administration. He will start on Sept. 4.

Pearson comes to ProPublica from the Associated Press, where he was part of the investigative team covering the Trump administration. He broke stories that exposed efforts by the National Enquirer to buy up potentially damaging information about Trump when he was a presidential candidate, showed that Melania Trump worked as a model without a proper U.S. visa, and revealed that Donald Trump Jr. partnered with a prominent donor in a business venture as the donor gained special access to the U.S. government. Pearson also contributed to stories detailing allegations of abuse and isolation at a Virginia detention center holding unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody.

Before joining the Associated Press investigative team, Jake worked in the New York City bureau, where his work exposing in-custody deaths, corruption and violence at the Rikers Island jail complex earned top prizes from the New York Press Club, Society of the Silurians, the Deadline Club and others.

Before the Associated Press, Jake worked for the NBC News program “Rock Center with Brian Williams,” where he helped produce investigative segments detailing gaps in the system designed to protect foreign exchange students from being molested by U.S. host parents. He began his career at the New York Daily News, cutting his teeth covering local government for the paper’s Brooklyn bureau.

“Jake is a skilled, dogged reporter who has repeatedly shown he can break new and important ground even on subjects that seem well-covered,” said ProPublica managing editor Robin Fields. “We are excited to bring his energy and endless curiosity to our Trump team.”

“ProPublica consistently speaks truth to power and tells important stories in fair, tough and compelling ways,” said Pearson. “I can’t wait to join its team of talented reporters.”