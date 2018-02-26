ProPublica is seeking a partner manager to work on Electionland, a collaborative journalism project that covers voting rights and election integrity in the 2018 midterm elections.

Electionland started in the run-up to the 2016 election. It was the largest collaborative journalism project ever to cover a single event. More than 1,100 journalists took part. This is your chance to be at the very center of its next chapter.

The idea behind Electionland is to focus not on the horse race but on voting itself. We’ll look at the impediments that stop people from voting, like broken machines, long lines, misinformation, hacking, and voter registration rules and practices.

Our belief is that if a fixable problem effectively disenfranchises voters, it’s not a second-day story, it’s breaking news. So our goal is coverage (at ProPublica and across the country) that spurs change while polls are still open.

We will be collecting and authenticating reports from a variety of sources, including legal groups and social media posts. We’ll share that data with local newsrooms that can use it to publish local stories that can help get problems fixed before the polls close and it’s too late.

The partner manager will be a key member of the project team, coordinating with local news outlets and other key partners, with responsibilities that include:

Recruiting and onboarding partner news organizations.

Creating training materials and documentation and carrying out training.

Communicating regularly with partners on Slack, video conferences, etc.

Collecting stories that are written using the data and writing posts about them

To be clear, partner management at ProPublica is a core journalistic function. You will be expected to be a full member of the reporting team, including reporting, developing sources and understanding data.

The successful candidate will have a journalism or research background and excellent writing and reporting skills. Experience doing journalism at a local news outlet — especially on data-driven projects — is preferred, as is demonstrated excellence at project management and collaboration.

We are dedicated to improving our newsroom, in part by better reflecting the people we cover. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. We especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

ProPublica is based in New York but if you’re the perfect candidate and you’re outside New York, we want to talk to you. This is a contract position with benefits, and will run until the end of 2018.

To apply, fill out this form. Applications due by March 11.