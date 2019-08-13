ProPublica Nominated for Six ONA Awards

The Online News Association has named ProPublica a finalist for six Online Journalism Awards, the only comprehensive set of prizes honoring excellence in digital journalism around the world.

"Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America" is a finalist for The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, medium newsroom. The series, in partnership with Newsy and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, uncovered how police agencies use a designation called "exceptional clearance" to make it seem as though they've solved a significant number of rape cases when they've simply closed them without making an arrest.

"Powerless," a Local Reporting Network project with the Charleston Gazette-Mail, is a finalist in explanatory reporting, medium newsroom. The story used a variety of innovative tools, including drone footage and time-lapse videos, to allow readers to experience how it looks and sounds when natural gas companies take over local land.

ProPublica's "Electionland" project, which brought together more than 120 local and national newsrooms across the country to cover the 2018 midterm elections, is a finalist in excellence in collaboration and partnerships.

ProPublica's "Flood Thy Neighbor" series with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and Vox is a finalist in excellence and innovation in visual digital storytelling, large newsroom. The project documented how the U.S. has long built levees to protect communities from floods despite their devastating, and counterintuitive, ability to raise flood risks for neighboring towns.

ProPublica Illinois' "Stuck Kids" is a finalist for feature, small newsroom. The reporting detailed the plight of hundreds of Illinois children who had been left to languish in psychiatric hospitals long after they were cleared for release.

And lastly, ProPublica is a finalist for general excellence in online journalism, medium newsroom. Since ProPublica launched in 2008, it has been named a finalist for general excellence 10 times and won four times.

A list of all the finalists is available here. The winners will be announced on Sept. 14 at the ONA conference and awards banquet in New Orleans.