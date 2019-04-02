The Society for News Design announced this week that ProPublica has won six Malofiej Awards, an annual competition honoring the best infographics in media from around the world.

Silver Medals went to:

Powerless, a ProPublica Local Reporting Network project by the Charleston Gazette-Mail and ProPublica, in the features (local) category. The multimedia package by Ken Ward Jr., of the Gazette-Mail, and ProPublica’s Al Shaw and Mayeta Clark used drone footage in its reporting to show that, even if you own your land, you aren’t entitled to the minerals underneath it — allowing natural gas companies to drill right on private property.

To See How Levees Increase Flooding, We Built Our Own, a collaboration with Reveal and Vox, in the innovation format (visual storytelling) category. Led by ProPublica’s Al Shaw, Lisa Song and Katie Campbell and Ranjani Chakraborty, a ProPublica-Vox video fellow, the team hired engineers at the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory at the University of Minnesota to build models of four levee scenarios to see how the height and placement choices of levees can put surrounding communities at greater risk of flooding. The project also received a bronze medal in the innovation format (innovative format) category.

Other Bronze Medals went to:

One Night on a Private Garbage Truck in New York City, by ProPublica’s Al Shaw and Kiera Feldman, of the Investigative Fund, in the features (local) category. The interactive map took readers through the route of a garbage truck driver’s night shift as a way to tell the story of the shocking dangers in the world of private trash collection.

The Waiting Game, an immersive news game created by ProPublica and WNYC, in the innovation format (innovative format) category. Created by ProPublica Assistant Managing Editor Sisi Wei and Playmatics’ Nick Fortugno, the Waiting Game — based on on the real case files of asylum-seekers from five countries — lets players walk in their shoes.

ProPublica news applications developer Al Shaw in the category of portfolio (features).

See all of this year’s Malofiej Awards winners here.