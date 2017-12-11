Documenting Hate Tracking Hate Crimes and Bias Incidents

We are looking for a reporting fellow to join our Documenting Hate team, which chronicles and investigates hate crimes and bias incidents in America — where they happen and to whom; how they are prosecuted, if at all; who in government is responsible for counting and combating them.

You’ll work on stories based in part on the thousands of tips we’ve received, and you’ll collaborate with other reporters at ProPublica and in our partner newsrooms on longer projects.

Reporting fellows at ProPublica have gone on to work at The New York Times, Bloomberg, Politico, NPR, Center for Public Integrity and the Chicago Tribune — as well as ProPublica itself.

This is a special position located with the data team. No data experience is necessary, though you will likely acquire some!

The fellowship runs until the end of 2018, pays $800 per week and includes full benefits. It will be based at our headquarters in New York, and may involve some travel.

We’re looking for someone who:

Has a gift for talking to victims, lawyers and cops, and the talent to tell all their stories well.

Is a fast, clear writer, and is truly excited about all the possible ways we can do journalism nowadays: from deep data-digging, to working with readers, to marrying narrative and investigative forms, to video, etc.

Really likes working with others. Everybody at ProPublica has their own superpower, whether it’s sourcing, document-diving, data, engagement or design. But we do our best work together.

Has experience working with diverse cultures and communities in the U.S. Bonus points if fluent in another language, especially Spanish or Arabic.

We know there are great candidates who won’t fit everything we’ve described above, or who have important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

We are dedicated to improving our newsroom, in part by better reflecting the people we cover. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. Everyone is encouraged to apply, including women, LGBTQ people, people of color and people with disabilities.

What you should send us:

The most important part by far is your past work. We’d also ask that you to submit a memo that describes what interests you most about covering hate crimes. And let us know how your experience (either in life or professionally) has prepared you for this.

If all of this sounds exciting to you, apply using this form.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Dec. 22.

Have questions? Email fellowships@propublica.org.