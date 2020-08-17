 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Coronavirus

Are America’s Schools and Colleges Safe? Are Students Actually Learning? Help Us Find Out.

ProPublica is covering school, college and university reopenings during COVID-19, and we need your help. Tell us about safety, academics, tuition and access to learning.

by Beena Raghavendran, Caroline Chen, Annie Waldman and Jodi S. Cohen

A driver wearing protective gear cleans a school bus with a disinfectant sprayer at the Winter Springs Transportation Hub of Seminole County Public Schools in Florida on Aug. 13. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

We want to hear from teachers, other school staff, students and parents about school, college and university reopenings around the country this fall in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We know K-12 and higher education communities are thinking about safety and learning, and we want to hear how things are going as the school year progresses. We also want to hear about the children and young people who might be left behind — including those who have disabilities, lack internet access or face other challenges while trying to learn.

Our stories focus on abuses of power and betrayals of public trust. If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your school community, please share your experience. If the education system is failing you and your families, we want to hear about it. You can help us identify important stories.

A NOTE ABOUT OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR PRIVACY: We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. ProPublica is gathering this information for our reporting, not for publication. If you would prefer to get in touch with us another way, send an email to [email protected], message us on Signal at ‪201-701-0850 or visit propublica.org/tips.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by CityBase.

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Are America’s Schools and Colleges Safe? Are Students Actually Learning? Help Us Find Out.

The NYPD Is Withholding Evidence From Investigations Into Police Abuse

Obama and the Beach House Loopholes

Burial Site Found on a Property Tied to Obama, Causing Tension With Native Hawaiians

Current site Current page