Are You in a State That Banned Abortion? Tell Us How Changes in Medical Care Impact You.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, strict new abortion laws went into effect in more than a dozen states. Since then, women have reported being denied care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, fatal fetal anomalies and unforseen crises, like premature rupture of membranes.

We are a nonprofit, nonpartisan, investigative news organization that wants to better understand how these laws are affecting the most intimate of health care decisions between patients and providers. Lawmakers who support the restrictions say the measures include exceptions to address life-threatening emergencies, and, in some cases, rape and incest. But many medical providers say the laws are not clear enough to account for all of the dangers that could arise during pregnancy.

These are significant policy changes and, as reporters, we are interested in learning about how they are experienced by real people. We know there are a lot of strong feelings about this issue, but we’re not looking for opinions. We’re looking for examples and insights. We are especially interested in hearing from caregivers or lawyers who work in the continuum of medical care.

If you’re in a state that tightly restricts abortion, we’d like to know more about your experiences and observations. If you are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant, what are your questions about how your state’s new laws affect your options or care? Have you had a medical conversation about what falls under the definition of “emergency” or a health threat under your state’s law? Contact us using the form below.