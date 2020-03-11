 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Coronavirus

Are You in Coronavirus Quarantine? Tell Us What Authorities Told You So We Can Make Sure It’s Right.

We’re collecting and fact-checking instructions state and local health departments have given about coronavirus quarantines. Help us hear from every state and city.

by Maya Miller, Moiz Syed, Ken Schwencke, Ariana Tobin, Caroline Chen and Charles Ornstein

A New Rochelle, New York, resident who claims to have tested positive for COVID-19 under self-quarantine on March 9, 2020. (John Minchillo/AP)

Americans are getting mixed messages on what to do if they have been exposed to coronavirus. ProPublica is collecting and fact-checking the instructions you receive from your state and local health departments, as well as any other advice you receive.

If you’ve been in touch with your local authorities, please let us know what they said by passing along any documentation. If you plan to call your local authorities, we hope you’ll document what you hear and share it with us.

We’ll report back on what we learn.

A note about our commitment to your privacy: We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. ProPublica is gathering this information for our reporting, not for publication.

If you have a tip or lead unrelated to quarantine, please fill out this form here.

