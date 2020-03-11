Are You in Coronavirus Quarantine? Tell Us What Authorities Told You So We Can Make Sure It’s Right.

Series: Coronavirus Is the United States Prepared for COVID-19?

Americans are getting mixed messages on what to do if they have been exposed to coronavirus. ProPublica is collecting and fact-checking the instructions you receive from your state and local health departments, as well as any other advice you receive.

If you’ve been in touch with your local authorities, please let us know what they said by passing along any documentation. If you plan to call your local authorities, we hope you’ll document what you hear and share it with us.

We’ll report back on what we learn.

A note about our commitment to your privacy: We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. ProPublica is gathering this information for our reporting, not for publication.

If you have a tip or lead unrelated to quarantine, please fill out this form here.