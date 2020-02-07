 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Do You Make, Test or Market Car Seats or Boosters?

Do you or did you work with any of the booster seat makers? How were they tested and marketed? We want to hear from you.

by Patricia Callahan and Daniela Porat

We’re looking at how booster seats are tested and marketed in America.

There are no federal side-impact tests required for booster seats, so companies design their own tests and determine what passes and what fails. We want to know what those tests look like and how the companies approach marketing boosters and for which kids.

You can help us with our reporting by sharing (confidentially) what you have learned about side-impact tests at these companies. We’d also like to know what you’re hearing from customers. The survey will only take a few minutes. Or if you’d like to communicate more securely, text Patricia Callahan on Signal at 917-912-0396.

