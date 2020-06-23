 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Has the NYPD Stopped a Teen You Know? Are You a Young Person With a Story to Share? We’d Like to Hear From You.

If you are a young person or know a young person who has encountered the police, we’d like to hear your story.

by Adriana Gallardo

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A recent Civilian Complaint Review Board report described a pattern of abuse by New York police against teen and pre-teen boys of color: “The cases include instances when young teens or pre-teens of color were handcuffed, arrested, or held at gunpoint while participating in age-appropriate activities such as running, playing with friends, high-fiving, sitting on a stoop, or carrying a backpack.”

If you are a young person or know a young person who has encountered the police, we’d like to hear from you. We are interested in all cases, even if you did not file a complaint to the board.

We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these stories for the purposes of our reporting, and will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your story. We are the only ones reading what you submit. Reach out to us if you have questions about how we’ll use what you tell us. If you would prefer to use an encrypted app, see our advice at propublica.org/tips. Send questions to [email protected].

