Have You Been Injured Working for the U.S. Postal Service?

Working for the U.S. Postal Service can take a serious toll on employees’ health. To get thousands of pieces of mail sorted and delivered every day, workers have to lift heavy packages and huge trays of letters, walk miles carrying sacks of mail across their shoulders, drive in the heat without air conditioning or do other tasks that can wear down the body without proper precautions.

Postal workers make up about one-fifth of the federal workforce, but according to U.S. Labor Department data, they suffered about half of federal work-related injuries and illnesses in 2019, as well as 15 fatalities.

Read More The Postal Service Fired Thousands of Workers for Getting Injured While Delivering and Processing Your Mail USPS forced out 44,000 workers who got injured on the job. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the effort, part of a five year program, violated the law. But the Postal Service has fought its workers’ claims since 2007.

We want to know more about why USPS workers are being injured. We also want to hear about how USPS treats injured employees. Last year, more than 1,300 workers filed complaints saying they were being discriminated against because of disabilities.

If you’re a current or former postal worker, please tell us about workplace safety at your site through this confidential form. If you’ve had a work-related injury or illness, we’re especially interested in learning how it happened and how your employer reacted. If you haven’t worked for USPS but have related insight — maybe you’ve worked for the Department of Labor or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or you’re a lawyer or worker advocate — we would also appreciate hearing from you.

If you would like to contact us a different way, here are a few options:

Phone: 202-886-9555

Signal (a secure messaging app): 202-681-0779

Email: maryam.jameel@propublica.org