Over the past several weeks, we’ve reported on the ways Intuit’s TurboTax makes the truly Free File product really hard to find.

We’re interested in understanding how the Free File issue is seen and handled inside the company. Do you work at Intuit or did you work there in recent years? We’re interested in many sides of the issue, so we’d love to hear from you if you worked in finance, marketing, engineering, design, legal or other areas.

We also know customer service representatives have been fielding a number of calls from TurboTax customers, who were charged even though they were eligible to file for free, trying to recoup fees.

Are you in a customer support role? We’d like to hear what those calls are like from your perspective.

If you have other information about Intuit, Free File or the tax software industry, including other companies like H&R Block or Jackson Hewitt, we would love about hear that, too. Fill out the form below to help us get the fullest, most accurate sense of what’s going on.

We take your privacy seriously. The following questionnaire is submitted via https. However, the administrator of the network you’re on may be able to see your communication. If you’d rather talk on Signal, which is more secure, send a message to 774-826-6240. You can also email us directly at [email protected].