Coronavirus

Having Trouble With Your Rent, Mortgage or Debts? We Want to Hear From You.

Will banks, landlords and other debt collectors work with people who’ve lost income because of the coronavirus crisis? Help us find out.

by Paul Kiel and Jeff Ernsthausen

Marco Bottigelli/Getty

Millions of people are losing their jobs, having their hours cut or otherwise losing income because of the coronavirus crisis. Paying rent, the mortgage and other debts will be difficult or impossible. People are at risk of losing their homes just as they are told to stay in those homes to help contain the spread of the virus.

We’d like to hear from readers about their experiences trying to get relief from banks or landlords. We’d also like to hear about your experiences with other creditors and debt collectors as the crisis drags on. And if you work in any of these industries (for instance, in property management, mortgage servicing or debt collection), then we’d like to hear from you, too.

Your responses will help ProPublica cover how banks, lenders, landlords and collectors are responding to the widespread economic distress among the people they serve.

