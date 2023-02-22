Help ProPublica and The Salt Lake Tribune Investigate Sexual Assault in Utah

If you need to report or discuss a sexual assault in Utah, you can call the Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 801-736-4356. Those who live outside of Utah can reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

The Salt Lake Tribune has partnered with ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative newsroom, to investigate sexual assault in Utah, and we’d like to hear from survivors and others with knowledge about this topic to help guide our coverage.

We’re reporting on sexual assault by health care professionals, an issue we highlighted in our story about a Provo OB-GYN who was sued by nearly 100 women who said he sexually assaulted them during treatments. You can fill out our confidential form below to tell us about other practitioners and health care institutions you think we should report on.

Salt Lake Tribune reporter Jessica Miller has written multiple stories about sexual assault, including at Brigham Young University, and ProPublica has worked with survivors across the country to tell their stories. We hope our continued coverage of this issue will lead to further impact.

We appreciate you sharing your story, and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these stories for the purposes of our reporting, and we will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your story. We may not be able to look into every tip, but we appreciate each one we receive and they will help shape our reporting.

If you would prefer to use an encrypted app, see our advice at propublica.org/tips. You can reach reporter Jessica Miller by email at [email protected].