Help Us Learn About Sheltered Workshops in Missouri

We are journalists from ProPublica and The Kansas City Beacon. We want to know what it is like inside sheltered workshops.

Sheltered workshops are special jobs where most workers are people with disabilities.

Some people in sheltered workshops make very little money. They make less than minimum wage.

Some states have closed their sheltered workshops.

Missouri still has many sheltered workshops.

We want to know what it is like inside sheltered workshops. We want to talk to people who:

Work in a sheltered workshop in Missouri.

Used to work in a sheltered workshop in Missouri.

Know someone who works in a sheltered workshop in Missouri.

Know a lot about sheltered workshops in Missouri.

To help with our reporting, you can:

Answer the questions below.

Email reporter Madison Hopkins at [email protected]

Call or text reporter Madison Hopkins at (913) 283-4743. If Madison does not answer, leave a voicemail that tells us: Your name. Your phone number. That you are calling about sheltered workshops.

Protecting your privacy: We will let you know if we are going to write about your story. We will ask you before we share your name or any personal information. We are the only ones who will read what you submit. Thank you for sharing your story.