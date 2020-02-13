Do You Have a Tip for ProPublica? Help Us Do Journalism.

 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Got a story we should hear? Are you down to be a background source on a story about your workplace, your community, your schools or your justice system? Get in touch.

Do you have a lead we should investigate? Have you seen something that troubles you? Are there documents or other materials we should see? Would you like to tell us about your workplace, your community, your schools or your justice system? We need your help to do important journalism.

Take a look at our active questionnaires to see if we are already working on any projects relevant to you. If not, filling out this form is the easiest, most efficient way to get in touch with us. We are the only ones who read what you submit.

You can also reach out to a ProPublica reporter directly. Our staff pages include our emails, encrypted contact options such as Signal numbers and information about what we cover. If your tip is especially sensitive, we’ve compiled a list of the most secure methods to get in touch here, including a link to our SecureDrop.

Keep in mind: ProPublica stories are always about holding the powerful to account. That means we focus on systematic issues and widespread injustices. We read everything you submit, but our newsroom is still too small to send a personal response to everyone. Don’t let that discourage you.

