Tell Us About the Health Care Industry’s Markups and Middlemen

Americans call the high cost of health care their number one financial concern. But few understand the extent to which red tape, markups and middlemen needlessly drive up the expense — in large part because these costs are purposely hidden, or intentionally complicated.

That’s where you come in. I need health care insiders to help me identify these little-known cost-boosters — and who may be profiting from them.

Will you share your ideas with me? Have you privately seethed over a third-party company tacking on hidden fees? Or perhaps you can tell me which industry players siphon away dollars without adding obvious value. Maybe you know how to streamline the system to reduce cost and hassle for everyone.

I’m looking for examples that are costing us lots of money — like millions or hundreds of millions of dollars. My goal is to understand the hidden ways big money is sucked out of the system without helping patients.

Sources like you have helped me with my previous reporting. I spent a year showing how the medical industry takes our money and wastes it. I also did a deep dive into the many ways commercial insurance carriers serve themselves instead of people. Both of these series resulted in calls for reform, including proposed legislation from lawmakers.

If we reveal the problems, Americans could pay less for better health care.

I look forward to following up on your suggestions.