Help Us Report on Uranium Mining, Milling and Enrichment

The American uranium industry boomed in the 1950s, pockmarking the West with mines and mills and leaving behind contamination that disproportionately impacted Native American land.

Four decades ago, the industry collapsed, hit by high-profile nuclear accidents, changes in global markets and the advent of new uranium extraction methods.

Now, ProPublica is working to better understand the process and impacts of transferring responsibility for long-term monitoring and maintenance of uranium mills to the federal government. We’re interested in learning about different agencies’ approaches to regulating as these handoffs take place and what it’s like to work at companies involved in these transitions.

Hearing about your experiences will help us focus our coverage and hold the relevant institutions accountable. Please fill out this questionnaire if you have worked with any public agencies, consulting firms, tribes or companies involved in the uranium industry, or have been impacted by uranium because of where you live.

The more people we hear from, the better we’ll be able to report on uranium.