We Want to Talk to People Working or Living on the Front Lines of Coronavirus. Help Us Report.

ProPublica has put together a reporting team to investigate the government’s response to the new coronavirus, which is officially known as COVID-19.

Are you a public health worker or front line medical provider? Do you work for or with a government agency that’s involved in the effort to protect the public? Have you or your family personally been affected? Show us what we should be covering, or serve as an expert to make sure we’re on track.

Our first story examined key missteps in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s initial approach to testing for the virus. Our reporting team, including Caroline Chen, Marshall Allen, J. David McSwane and Lexi Churchill, is working to identify future stories.

Please complete the form below to share your expertise with us.