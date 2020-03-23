 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Support fearless journalism that makes a difference. Donate to ProPublica.

Coronavirus

We’re Making Public Records Requests to Help Us Cover the Coronavirus. Tell Us What We Should Be Asking For.

Are you an expert, government employee or someone who regularly interacts with government agencies? We’re looking for those in the know to tell us what kinds of public records we should be asking for. Help us find the records that will shed light on the crisis and hold those in power to account.

by Kirsten Berg

Vice President Mike Pence’s notes during a press briefing about COVID-19 at the White House on March 9. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty)

Freedom of Information Act requests and other records requests are crucial tools to help the public understand how our governments are tracking, reacting, planning and otherwise making critical decisions. ProPublica stories are often influenced and informed by documents, and we want your suggestions for what to request.

Are you a federal, state or city level government employee? Are you someone who regularly interacts with government agencies? Do you have an idea for a particular type of record we should be asking for or a specific agency we should be asking? We welcome your advice.

At this time, we are especially eager to understand the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. We’re submitting public records requests at all levels of government. Please complete the form below to share your tips about what you think ProPublica should be looking for.

If you are someone working or living on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and have a suggestion not related to records you’d like to share, we still want to hear from you and have a different set of questions for you here.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by CityBase.

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Lo que significa el coronavirus para un embarazo, y otras cosas que deben saber las madres embarazadas y nuevas

ICE ha fallado constantemente en contener enfermedades contagiosas, según nuestros análisis. Es un peligro para el público.

Elizabeth Weil to Join ProPublica as Reporter on California and Climate

Fatal Coronavirus Outbreak at Assisted Living Center Is Grim Reminder That Both Residents and Staff Are at Risk

Current site Current page