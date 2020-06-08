What's Your Experience With Intellectual and Developmental Disability Care in Arizona?

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Do you live in Arizona? Do you live with an intellectual or developmental disability, or know someone who does? Have you or your loved ones gotten the care you need? Tell us about it.

The Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica are reporting on the way the state helps people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities in Arizona. We want to hear from as many people who have disabilities, or care for people who have disabilities, as we can. Please tell us about any problems you have had with these services.

We know people in Arizona with disabilities have gotten hurt in many ways, including sexual abuse, and that it’s hard to talk about. It’s important for us to hear all these stories because they will help us do journalism that lets more people know what is happening.

The more people we hear from, the better our stories will be. You can fill out the questionnaire below, or you can call or text reporter Amy Silverman at 520-329-7530. You can even record and send us a video (we’ll explain how to do that below).

We are also hosting a virtual event on this topic July 8 and would love for you to join us. The event will feature performances by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can RSVP here.