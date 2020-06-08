 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

What's Your Experience With Intellectual and Developmental Disability Care in Arizona?

The Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica are investigating services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Here's how people with disabilities, their families, friends, caregivers, teachers and medical providers can help.

by Amy Silverman, Arizona Daily Star, and Maya Miller and Beena Raghavendran, ProPublica

Do you live in Arizona? Do you live with an intellectual or developmental disability, or know someone who does? Have you or your loved ones gotten the care you need? Tell us about it.

The Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica are reporting on the way the state helps people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities in Arizona. We want to hear from as many people who have disabilities, or care for people who have disabilities, as we can. Please tell us about any problems you have had with these services.

We know people in Arizona with disabilities have gotten hurt in many ways, including sexual abuse, and that it’s hard to talk about. It’s important for us to hear all these stories because they will help us do journalism that lets more people know what is happening.

The more people we hear from, the better our stories will be. You can fill out the questionnaire below, or you can call or text reporter Amy Silverman at 520-329-7530. You can even record and send us a video (we’ll explain how to do that below).

We are also hosting a virtual event on this topic July 8 and would love for you to join us. The event will feature performances by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can RSVP here.

Maya Miller

Maya Miller is an engagement reporting fellow with the Local Reporting Network. She works with journalists across the country on community-centered investigations.

Portrait of Beena Raghavendran

Beena Raghavendran

Beena Raghavendran is the engagement reporter for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network.

