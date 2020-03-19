Work in Government, Finance or an Industry Affected by the Trump Administration’s Bailouts? Talk to Us.

Series: Coronavirus Is the United States Prepared for COVID-19?

As part of our continuing coronavirus coverage, we’re looking into the Trump administration’s response to the historic economic crisis. Hundreds of billions of dollars of public money is about to be spent, and what that looks like could shape Americans’ lives for years to come. Industries from airlines to fracking to casinos to cruises are seeking government aid.

Do you work in the government? Are you monitoring the trickle-down effects of high level policies? Do you have expertise or experience in an affected industry? We want to hear from you. If there’s something happening at your agency or company that you think we should look into, let us know, even if you’re not sure how big of a deal it will be. ProPublica’s close coverage of the last recession more than a decade ago was fueled by tips from hundreds of readers and government officials.

We take your privacy and trust very seriously. ProPublica will never voluntarily share your personal information or anything that would identify you to your employer without your permission. You can contact reporter Justin Elliott on Signal at 774-826-6240.