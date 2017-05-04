Case Farms Responds to Our Story

The Case Farms chicken plant in Canton, Ohio (Hector Emanuel, special to ProPublica)

Earlier this week, we published a story in collaboration with The New Yorker about a poultry company named Case Farms, which government officials have called “outrageously dangerous,” and which has repeatedly used immigration status to get rid of workers who fought for higher pay or better conditions.

In response, Case Farms issued a statement, which you can read here. Much of the statement is similar to what Case Farms officials told ProPublica during reporting and was included in the story. ProPublica first approached Case Farms in October and ultimately visited two of the company’s plants and interviewed executives over several hours in person and on the phone. Two New Yorker fact-checkers combed through the story and also spoke with Case Farms managers.

The statement makes a few points that deserve a response: