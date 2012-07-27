The 30th Summer Olympics officially

opened today in London. In honor of the Games, we’ve rounded up some great

sports muckreads, from college sports to racetracks.

Got others? Add them in the comments.

Jumping Through Hoops,

Vanity Fair, June 2012

There’s still disagreement about whether

the Olympic games are an economic boon or a boondoggle for the cities that host

them. This article looks at the lead-up to the London games, and the

long—and sometimes shady—process by which cities court the

International Olympic Committee.

The Kid Who Wasn’t There, ESPN, May 2012

The epic story of a high school

basketball star who turned out to be someone else entirely. Unraveling his

identity took reporter Wright Thompson from Florida correctional facilities to

Haitian voodoo priests.

Contributed by @tremmsAU

Breakdown: Death and Disarray at America’s Racetracks,



New York Times, March 2012



This multi-part series analyzed data from more than 150,000

races at tracks across the country. Among the revelations: on average, 24

horses die every week, accident rates increase when casinos open at tracks, and

trainers often flout anti-drug regulations, pumping horses full of painkillers

to mask injuries. See also this Times article on how a powerful Mexican drug cartel

became a big player in American horseracing.

Jerry Sandusky Investigation, The Patriot-News, 2011



Pulitzer-prize winning coverage of the

investigation into Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of

young boys. The newspaper chronicled subsequent revelations about how university

administrators, alumni, and coaching legend Joe Paterno

turned a blind eye to Sandusky’s crimes.

Punched Out: The Life and Death of a Hockey Enforcer, New York Times, December 2011

In the National Hockey League, fighting

is an accepted and popular part of the game. This three-part series traces the

rise and descent of Derek Boogaard, once the league’s “fiercest fighter”

whose role was to brawl and create a spectacle for fans. Despite his tragic

story and history of injury to other enforcers, the NHL hasn’t banned the

practice. The tradition is instilled in young players, as Deadspin’s

visit to youth hockey fight camps shows.

The Shame of College Sports, The Atlantic, October 2011

Historian Taylor Branch explains how

“student-athlete” has never been a simple concept. He documents cases

in which players have been sanctioned while colleges

profit, and instances where schools pushed back against claims for workers’

compensation when athletes died or were injured.

Renegade Miami football booster spells out illicit

benefits to players, Yahoo News,

August 2011

Over eight years, a University of Miami

booster provided perks to athletes ranging from nightclub visits to prostitutes

and bounty payments for plays, in an extreme example of revelations about

illicit benefits doled out to student athletes which have emerged at other

colleges.

Contributed by David Epstein

College Teams, Relying on Deception, Undermine Gender

Equity, New York Times,

April 2011

Colleges have fudged the number of

women athletes on their teams in order to appear in compliance with Title IX,

which since 1972 has banned gender discrimination in federally-financed

educational programs. Schools have put under-qualified or non-participant women

on team rosters, and in some cases counted male practice players as women.

What You Don’t Know Might Kill You, Sports Illustrated, May 2009



The multi-billion-dollar sports

supplement industry has become fertile ground for “kitchen chemists”

who lack formal education in science or nutrition but often decide what goes

into products like muscle builders and fat-burners marketed to athletes. Little

policing or scrutiny of these designer compounds has created the risk of

untested products and bogus claims.

Expert ties Ex-Player’s Suicide to Brain Damage, New York Times, January 2007



Over several years, the New York Times

covered a growing body of evidence pointing to long-term repercussions from head injuries in football. The NFL instituted stricter rules on

when players could return to the field after concussions. The Times’ series

also investigated lack of oversight in helmet safety standards.

Bonds got steroids, feds were told, San Francisco Chronicle, March 2004



Early revelations about Barry Bonds and

other MLB players receiving performance-enhancing drugs from the Bay Area

Laboratory Co-Operative, at the time embroiled in a major international doping

scandal. Last year, Bonds was convicted of one count of obstruction of justice

after telling a federal grand jury that he never intentionally took steroids.