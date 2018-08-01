The ProPublica Illinois team, pictured in July 2018. (Kristen Norman for ProPublica Illinois)

Do you love investigative reporting and want to do more of it? Do you dream of working with and learning from some of the most accomplished journalists in the business? Well, we have good news for you. We’re looking for a reporting fellow to join ProPublica Illinois, our almost-1-year-old regional operation.

ProPublica fellows report their own stories — like this one — and collaborate with ProPublica’s reporters on in-depth projects. There’s even room to do the occasional story like this. Reporting fellows at ProPublica have gone on to work at The New York Times, Bloomberg, Politico, NPR and the Chicago Tribune, among other news organizations — as well as ProPublica itself.

Learn more about this position and apply.