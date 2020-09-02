Reporting Recipe: How to Report on Voting by Mail

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

In the midst of the pandemic, mail-in voting is expected to play a bigger role in this presidential election than ever before. As part of our Electionland project, we work with U.S. journalists to cover the voting process, so we’re offering some tips for local reporters to tackle coverage of voting by mail.

This article is part of Electionland, ProPublica’s collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Learn more

Find out your state’s current policy and laws on mail voting. Who is eligible to vote by mail? How has the process changed? Is the mail voting process currently being challenged in litigation? If so, obtain a copy of the lawsuit, read the complaints and responses and, if necessary, reach out to the plaintiffs, defendants and their attorneys.

Look up your state’s voter ID and witness signature or notary requirements. Are any of these requirements currently being challenged in litigation?

If your state requires a government-issued ID for mail voting and the department of motor vehicles is closed, ask local election officials how voters are expected to acquire identification.

Determine how voters can request a mail ballot. Do they need a printer and a stamp? Can they apply online?

Ask to see a sample absentee ballot application and sample mail ballot. Ask election administrators how applications and ballots should be filled out, including signatures and candidate selections.

Find out the deadlines for absentee ballot applications and postmarked ballots, and if these dates may change as a result of litigation. Do these deadlines allow enough time for ballots to reach the voter’s home and then be mailed and counted, given the pace of Postal Service deliveries?

Determine if your state or county is paying for postage on mail ballots. If not, contact your local post office and ask what its policy is on ballot postage.

Learn how many drop boxes will be set up in your state or county. If there won’t be any drop boxes, or the number is restricted, find out why.

Research your state’s “cure” process for notifying voters that there was a problem with their mail ballot and instructing them on how to fix it. How are voters notified? How can they resolve the problem? How long do they have to do so?