 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Treasury Inspector General Probes Possible Trump Tax Break Abuses

The examination of potential abuses of the opportunity zone break meant to help the poor comes after stories in ProPublica and The New York Times.

by Justin Elliott

A census tract in West Palm Beach, Florida, that includes Wayne Huizenga Jr.’s Rybovich superyacht marina became an opportunity zone after Huizenga, a political donor, lobbied then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott. (Saul Martinez for ProPublica)

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Treasury Department’s inspector general is looking into the opportunity zone program following stories by ProPublica and The New York Times about how the tax break meant to help the poor had been manipulated by billionaires.

The development, which was first reported by NBC News, comes after three congressional Democrats wrote to Treasury’s inspector general in October asking for the probe and citing the ProPublica and Times stories.

“We are conducting an inquiry, and expect to complete our work and respond to the Congressional requesters in early spring,” Deputy Inspector General Richard Delmar said in a statement.

The opportunity zone program, passed as part of the 2017 Trump tax overhaul, offers tax breaks to investors who put money into specially designated areas. While it was pitched as a way to help struggling neighborhoods, ProPublica and others have documented how the process has appeared to benefit billionaires with investments in areas that should not have qualified. In other cases, governors have granted the tax break to their political donors and, in some cases, themselves or their families.

Sen. Cory Booker, an architect of the program, along with Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Ron Kind, asked the inspector general to do a “complete review” of areas picked for the opportunity zone tax break to see if they were truly eligible. The October letter also asked the inspector general to collect all correspondence between Treasury, White House officials and outside interests about the process.

The inspector general said that once the inquiry is complete it plans to publicly post its response to the congressional Democrats.

Do you have access to information about opportunity zones that should be public? Email justin@propublica.org. Here’s how to send tips and documents to ProPublica securely.

Follow ProPublica

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Treasury Inspector General Probes Possible Trump Tax Break Abuses

ProPublica and The Texas Tribune Welcome Manny García as Senior Editor of Their Investigative Reporting Initiative

As the Cabinet Churns: Who’s Still Standing Among Trump’s Top Advisers

Illinois Lawmakers Are Calling for a Nationwide Ban on Isolated Timeouts of Students

Current site Current page