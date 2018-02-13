The Trump Administration The 45th President and His Administration

Trump, Inc. Exploring the Mysteries of the President’s Businesses: Who Profits and at What Cost?

“Trump, Inc.” is a production of WNYC Studios and ProPublica. Support our work by visiting donate.propublica.org or by becoming a supporting member of WNYC. Subscribe here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Forbes reporters figured out that the president’s company pulls in an estimated $175 million in commercial rent annually. One of Trump’s major tenants: a state-owned Chinese bank.

In this bonus episode of our “Trump, Inc.” podcast, Forbes’ Dan Alexander talks to WNYC’s Andrea Bernstein about how he dug through financial documents and even measured square footage to detail the little-known, big payments to the president's company.

Subscribe here to “Trump, Inc.” or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to the Podcast

And remember, we want to hear from you: We’re always eager for tips. We also want to hear your questions. What would you like to know about Trump’s businesses? What confuses you?

You can contact us via Signal, WhatsApp or voicemail at 347-244-2134. Here’s more about how you can contact us securely.

You can always email us at tips@trumpincpodcast.org.

And finally, you can use the postal service:

“Trump, Inc.” at ProPublica

155 Ave of the Americas, 13th Floor

New York, NY 10013