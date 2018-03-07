The Trump Administration The 45th President and His Administration

We’ve seen headline after headline about Jared Kushner. We’ve heard that Trump’s son-in-law company has been on a global search for cash, that the company got giant loans from two big financial firms after Kushner met with officials from the companies in the White House, and that countries believe they can manipulate Kushner through his “complex” business arrangements.

Just like his father-in-law, Kushner has not fully divested from his family’s business. He still owns at least $761 million in assets. Meanwhile, the company has found itself owing hundreds of millions of dollars in debt that comes due in less than a year.

All of this while the company has worked very hard to keep some of its partners a secret.

It all gets back to a familiar question: How can we know whether Kushner is operating in interests of the country or his company?

For our episode, we contacted Kushner Companies, which said it “is financially very strong,” and that “Jared Kushner is not in any way involved in the management of the business.” Jared Kushner’s attorney’s spokesman, Peter, Mirijanian told us that Kushner “has followed the ethics advice he has received for all of his work which include the separation from his business and recusals when appropriate.”

Joining us on the podcast are Bloomberg’s David Kocieniewski and Caleb Melby, who’ve broken a series of stories about the Kushner Companies financial stress. They take us on a tour of some of the Kushner Companies’ marquee properties.

And then we take a different kind of tour with ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis, who has tracked the travails of Kushner Companies tenants in Baltimore apartment complexes — and the extent to which the Kushner Companies will go to avoid naming their partners.

