The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and ProPublica today announced their partnership for the Data Institute, a 12-day intensive workshop on how to use data, design and code for journalism. The free program will take place from Oct. 1-12 at BuzzFeed’s New York City headquarters.

Now in its third year, the Data Institute is designed for reporters at various stages of their careers — both students and working journalists — who are passionate about learning to tell stories with data. This year the Ida B. Wells Society is administering the workshop, with ProPublica leading the curriculum. Dedicated to increasing reporters and editors of color in investigative journalism, the Ida B. Wells Society will provide lodging and cover round-trip travel costs to New York City. Participants will also have breakfast and lunch provided at the workshop. The Data Institute is open exclusively to members of the Ida B. Wells Society. Interested participants can sign up for free membership here.

Over 12 days, the Data Institute will cover the basics of brainstorming, reporting, designing, and building interactive graphics and data-driven news applications. Among other skills, participants will learn how to:

Conduct data research and evaluate the reliability of their data.

Create clear and clean visualizations to help readers understand complex information.

Understand basic programming concepts.

Create their own website from scratch using HTML/CSS and Javascript.

Continue learning on their own.

Taught by members of ProPublica’s award-winning News Applications team and the Ida B. Wells Society, the Data Institute takes a hands-on approach to teaching. Participants will work on an interactive data journalism project, with real data, from beginning to end. Applications for the Data Institute are due on Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Here are the details for those interested in applying.

“The Data Institute will offer the caliber of training that is so often out of the reach of journalists from marginalized communities, and we are so pleased to be partnering with ProPublica for the second year to bring this amazing opportunity at no cost to our members,” said Nikole Hannah-Jones, co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society. “The Ida B. Wells Society was founded to ensure that the next generation of investigative reporters will be more diverse than the last, and the Institute will help move the needle towards that goal.”

“ProPublica is excited to partner again with the Ida B. Wells Society to bring journalists from a broad array of social, ethnic and economic backgrounds into data journalism,” said Sisi Wei, an assistant managing editor at ProPublica. “We believe that great journalism can change the world — and we want to make sure that people from many backgrounds and perspectives are empowered to do it.”

More information on the Data Institute and application process can be found here.