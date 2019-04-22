Four ProPublica Illinois projects were recognized Monday by the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Awards for Investigative Reporting and the National Headliner Awards.

Administered by the Better Government Association, the Driehaus Foundation Awards highlight the impact of investigative reporting in Illinois to address state and local government waste, fraud and corruption. Two investigative series from ProPublica Illinois were among the six finalists announced Monday:

“Stuck Kids,” led by reporter Duaa Eldeib, revealed how the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has failed to find appropriate homes for young people with mental illness, holding some children and teenagers in psychiatric hospitals after they’ve been cleared for release, with serious consequences for their health and well-being.

“Driven Into Debt,” a series initiated by ProPublica Illinois and continued in partnership with WBEZ Chicago, examined how the city of Chicago has driven residents into bankruptcy through ticketing practices that disproportionately affect black neighborhoods and motorists who can least afford the fines and fees. ProPublica Illinois reporter Melissa Sanchez and WBEZ Chicago’s digital editor Elliott Ramos led the collaboration.

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalism excellence. ProPublica Illinois received two awards in the online categories:

Winners of the Driehaus Foundation Awards will be announced on May 21, when the top three honorees will receive cash prizes totalling $26,000.