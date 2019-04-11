ProPublica announced Thursday that Marilyn Thompson has been selected to lead its Washington coverage, where she will oversee ProPublica’s expanding reporting on the federal government.

The federal government is a critical force in the lives of U.S. residents, and ProPublica is doubling down on its investigative reporting on crucial policy decisions and their impact on people’s lives. A new team of reporters will work from our Washington office, with Thompson managing it and directing its editorial vision.

Thompson is currently the senior editor overseeing the state government-focused group in ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, which she will continue to manage until a permanent successor is in place. (To apply for this role, click here.) Before joining ProPublica, Thompson worked at The Washington Post, where she spent much of her professional career, serving as assistant managing editor of investigations, national editor, deputy national enterprise editor and Sunday editor.

“There’s an enormous amount happening in Washington beyond the White House,” ProPublica deputy managing editor Eric Umansky said. “We are committed to digging into what’s happening inside the halls of power across the government and the real-world impact of those decisions. With her track record of landing hard-hitting stories on exactly this, Marilyn is uniquely suited to lead the way.”

To apply for Washington reporting jobs, click here.