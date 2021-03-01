 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

ProPublica Wins 19 Awards in Society for News Design Competition

by ProPublica

The Society for News Design honored ProPublica with 19 awards in this year’s Best of Digital Design competition. The annual contest recognizes journalistic, visual and technical excellence from news organizations across the United States and around the world.

Contest judges awarded ProPublica for outstanding visual storytelling with two Bronze Medals and 17 Awards of Excellence, including awards in overall art direction and four individual portfolios.

Here are ProPublica’s winning projects:

Hawaii’s Beaches Are Disappearing, ProPublica and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser — Bronze Medal, Story Page Design: Local Issues; Award of Excellence, Line of Coverage: Climate Change (2 awards)

We Are Tracking What Happens to Police After They Use Force on Protesters — Bronze Medal, Line of Coverage: Public Service

The following projects were recognized with Awards of Excellence:

The Black American Amputation Epidemic — Story Page Design: National

Convicted Based on Lies — Story Page Design: National

Charting the Long-Term Impact of Trump’s Judicial Appointments — Infographics: National

New Climate Maps Show a Transformed United States — Infographics: Environment & Science; Format: Use of Maps; Line of Coverage: Climate Change (3 awards)

What Coronavirus Job Losses Reveal About Racism in America — Infographics: Health/Coronavirus

Reopening America — Infographics: Health/Coronavirus

How Criminal Cops Often Avoid Jail, ProPublica and the Asbury Park Press — Use of Original/Commissioned Illustration (single)

Tracking Federal Purchases to Fight the Coronavirus — Format: Use of Data

We Reviewed Police Tactics Seen in Nearly 400 Protest Videos. Here’s What We Found. — Line of Coverage: Public Service

Lena V. Groeger — Portfolio: Individual

Ash Ngu — Portfolio: Individual

Al Shaw — Portfolio: Individual

Moiz Syed — Portfolio: Individual

ProPublica Visuals Desk — Portfolio: Art Direction

See a list of all the Best of Digital Design Winners here.

